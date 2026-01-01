Jeremy Magruder is a professor in the Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics, at UC Berkeley. He studies the microeconomics of agricultural productivity and labor markets in developing countries. His research focuses on understanding the market frictions and constraints to employment and productivity growth that are abundant in the developing world. These frictions include a heavy reliance on social networks as an intermediating institution, and much of his research examines how individuals use social networks to enhance and inhibit productive outcomes in development.

