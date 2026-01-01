Ethan Ligon

Job title:
Professor
Department:
Agricultural & Resource Economics
Bio/CV:
About
Ethan A. Ligon is a professor in the Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics. Most of his research falls under the broad heading of applied microeconomics. Topics include vulnerability, risk-sharing, agricultural contracts, and intrahousehold allocation. Most recently he has been working on the theory and empirics of inferring levels of well-being from observations of disaggregate consumption expenditures, and developing measures of risk experienced by smallholders in low income countries.
Education
A.B. Economics, University of Chicago
A.M. Economics, University of Chicago
PhD Economics, University of Chicago
Research interests:
Dynamic incentives and inequality, development economics, agricultural contracts, risk sharing, intra-household allocation, applied econometrics
Role:
