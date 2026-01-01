Ethan Ligon

About

Ethan A. Ligon is a professor in the Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics. Most of his research falls under the broad heading of applied microeconomics. Topics include vulnerability, risk-sharing, agricultural contracts, and intrahousehold allocation. Most recently he has been working on the theory and empirics of inferring levels of well-being from observations of disaggregate consumption expenditures, and developing measures of risk experienced by smallholders in low income countries.

Education