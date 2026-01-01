Job title:
Associate Professor
Bio/CV:
Aprajit Mahajan is a professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at UC Berkeley. His research has been in the fields of econometric theory, development, and applied econometrics. His past studies have looked at child nutrition, financing bednet provision, and firm management in developing countries.
Education
Ph.D. Economics, Princeton University, 2004
M.Sc. Economics and Philosophy, London School of Economics, 1996
B.A. Economics, Stanford University, 1995
Google Scholar Publications
Research interests:
Development economics, Econometrics, Technology adoption, Health, Agriculture, Management, Measurement error, Dynamic choice
Role: