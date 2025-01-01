Jeffrey Perloff

Distinguished Professor
Jeffrey M. Perloff is a distinguished professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California at Berkeley. His economic research covers industrial organization, marketing, labor, trade, and econometrics. His textbooks are Modern Industrial Organization (with Dennis Carlton), Microeconomics, Microeconomics: Theory and Applications with Calculus, Estimating Market Power and Strategies (with Larry Karp and Amos Golan), and Managerial Economics and Strategy (with James Brander). He has been an editor of Industrial Relations and the Journal of Industrial Organization Education, and an associate editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and the Journal of Productivity Analysis. He has consulted with nonprofit organizations and government agencies (including the Federal Trade Commission and the Departments of Commerce, Justice, and Agriculture) on topics ranging from a case of alleged Japanese television dumping to the evaluation of social programs. He has also conducted research in psychology. He is a fellow of the American Agricultural Economics Association. He received his B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago in 1972 and his Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1976. He was previously an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.
Elisa Duran-Micco and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “How Large Are Double Markups?” International Journal of Industrial Organization, 85, 2022: 102885.
Fangwen Lu, Jinan Zhang, and Jeffrey M. Perloff, "General and Specific Information in Deterring Traffic Violations: Evidence from a Randomized Experiment," Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, 123, March 2016:97-107.
Maoyong Fan, Susan Gabbard, Anita Alves Pena, and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “Why Do Fewer Agricultural Workers Migrate Now?” American Journal of Agricultural Economics, 97(3), April 2015:665–679.
Rui Huang, and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “WIC Contract Spillover Effects,” Review of Industrial Organization, 44(1), February 2014:69–71.
Larry S. Karp and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “Vertical Contracts and Mandatory Universal Distribution,” The B. E. Journal of Economic Analysis and Policy, 13(2), October 2013:595-626.
Jeffrey M. Perloff, Jeffrey T. LaFrance, and Hayley H. Chouinard, “Brand Name and Private Label Price Setting by a Monopoly Store,” Economics Letters, 116(3), September 2012:508–511.
Kathy Baylis and Jeffrey M. Perloff, "Trade Diversion from Tomato Suspension Agreements," Canadian Journal of Economics, 43(1), February 2010.
Amos Golan, Larry S. Karp, and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “Estimating Coke and Pepsi's Price and Advertising Strategies,” Journal of Business and Economic Statistics, 18(4), October 2000:398-409.
Amos Golan, George Judge, Jeffrey M. Perloff, “Recovering Information from Multinomial Response Data,” Journal of the American Statistical Association, 91(434), June 1996:841-53.
Larry S. Karp and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “Dynamic Oligopoly in the Rice Export Market,” Review of Economics and Statistics, 71(3), August 1989: 462-70.
Jeffrey M. Perloff and Steven C. Salop, “Equilibrium with Product Differentiation,” Review of Economic Studies, LII(1), January, 1985: 107-20.
Peter Berck and Jeffrey M. Perloff, “An Open-Access Fishery with Rational Expectations,” Econometrica, 52(2), March, 1984: 489-506.
Jeffrey M. Perloff and Michael L. Wachter, “The New Jobs Tax Credit: An Evaluation of the 1977‑78 Wage Subsidy Program,” American Economic Review, 69(2), May, 1979: 173-9.