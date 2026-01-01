Jeffrey Perloff

Jeffrey M. Perloff is a distinguished professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California at Berkeley. His economic research covers industrial organization, marketing, labor, trade, and econometrics. His textbooks are Modern Industrial Organization (with Dennis Carlton), Microeconomics, Microeconomics: Theory and Applications with Calculus, Estimating Market Power and Strategies (with Larry Karp and Amos Golan), and Managerial Economics and Strategy (with James Brander). He has been an editor of Industrial Relations and the Journal of Industrial Organization Education, and an associate editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and the Journal of Productivity Analysis. He has consulted with nonprofit organizations and government agencies (including the Federal Trade Commission and the Departments of Commerce, Justice, and Agriculture) on topics ranging from a case of alleged Japanese television dumping to the evaluation of social programs. He has also conducted research in psychology. He is a fellow of the American Agricultural Economics Association. He received his B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago in 1972 and his Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1976. He was previously an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.